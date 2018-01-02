The moon is about to do something it hasn’t done in more than 150 years

More Videos 0:49 7 tips every Southerner should know before driving in ice or snow Pause 1:07 Here's what Hilton Head beachgoers think of the cold and the possibility of snow 0:58 How to make it snow in South Carolina 1:02 Amtrak ride captures 'winter wonderland' in High Sierras 2:29 Will we have another warm winter, or pay the price with snow and ice? 0:54 Snow in the Lowcountry? Here are the National Weather Service's Wednesday predictions 0:26 2 teachers, 2 students and a cop chop their hair for Bluffton teen battling cancer 0:53 No gym membership? Here are 5 free places to workout in Beaufort County 1:05 From drunk celebrities to machetes, 7 crazy Lowcountry crimes on video in 2017 0:41 There's a new community planned for this part of Hilton Head (And it might be gated) Video Link copy Embed Code copy

The Supermoon that rose on January 1st is also called a Wolf Moon. The Supermoon is the first of two in 2018 both happening in January. The next and last chance to see one this year is on January 31st. A Supermoon is a full moon when it is approximately at its closest orbital point to Earth. This time lapse view is from Benfield Road in northeast Charlotte. John D. Simmons jsimmons@charlotteobserver.com

