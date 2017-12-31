5 deputies shot, 1 fatally, as man fires more than 100 rounds in ‘ambush,’ police say

More Videos 1:43 The world's only black-eyed pea vodka is made in Fort Worth Pause 0:26 Jasper Sheriff turned on his blue lights for Christmas cars, but not for a ticket 1:54 Ever wonder why we make New Year's resolutions? 0:53 No gym membership? Here are 5 free places to workout in Beaufort County 2:27 This is what Hilton Head beachgoers remember most from 2017 1:25 Friday morning southern Beaufort County traffic report 1:05 From drunk celebrities to machetes, 7 crazy Lowcountry crimes on video in 2017 0:41 There's a new community planned for this part of Hilton Head (And it might be gated) 1:52 Here's how Laurel Bay residents reacted to Amanda Whatley's viral video 0:53 How to give a Gullah greeting Video Link copy Embed Code copy

5 deputies shot, 1 killed in Denver suburb shooting Five deputies were wounded after being called to the scene of a domestic disturbance in suburban Denver, Colorado, on Sunday morning, authorities said. The shooting happened at the Copper Canyon Apartments in Highlands Ranch. Five deputies were wounded after being called to the scene of a domestic disturbance in suburban Denver, Colorado, on Sunday morning, authorities said. The shooting happened at the Copper Canyon Apartments in Highlands Ranch. KMGH via AP Meta Viers/McClatchy

