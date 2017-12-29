‘This is not the way to go.’ Two intruders incinerated by 24,000 volts, police say

A Detroit utility worker responding to a reported power outage early Friday at a city lighting substation found a door to the building had been pried open.
Then he found something much worse – the bodies of two men electrocuted by 24,000 volts after touching a transformer, reported WDIV. The bodies had been fused together.
“It’s very horrific,” Detroit police Capt. Kyra Joy Hope told the station. “If I had to paint a picture or to say anything to anyone, this is not the way to go.”
Authorities believe the men, who were not city employees, had broken into the substation intending to steal copper wiring or other materials.
Never miss a local story.
“The only reason they would be in there is if they were stealing something,” Dave Fornell, deputy fire commissioner of the Detroit Fire Department, told The Detroit News. “A substation is a maze of wires and open conductors and that type of thing.”
In a statement, DTE Energy called the incident a “sad and unfortunate event” and reminded people to stay away from electrical equipment.
Comments