She was arrested for stealing a car. Then she stole the police car, cops say

More Videos 0:26 Jasper Sheriff turned on his blue lights for Christmas cars, but not for a ticket Pause 1:05 From drunk celebrities to machetes, 7 crazy Lowcountry crimes on video in 2017 0:46 Will it be icy? Here's your Beaufort County weather forecast through New Year's Day 0:33 Daufuskie Island is losing its longtime watering hole turned community center 0:32 Sheldon teen captures video of her house engulfed in flames 0:42 Freezing rain forecast for Thursday in the Lowcountry - but when? 0:34 A look inside the Charleston Museum 1:27 What brought a penguin to the Lowcountry? 0:30 Beaufort mom called fat on flight home for holiday confronts insulter 1:06 Here's 3 misconceptions about pirates this Coastal Discovery Museum exhibit corrects Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Footage of Midlands woman slipping off handcuffs, stealing patrol car Mia Thornton is arrested before she slips off her handcuffs in the back of a patrol car and climbs to the front seat and stealing the Sumter County Sheriff's Office vehicle. Mia Thornton is arrested before she slips off her handcuffs in the back of a patrol car and climbs to the front seat and stealing the Sumter County Sheriff's Office vehicle. Sumter County Sheriff's Office

Mia Thornton is arrested before she slips off her handcuffs in the back of a patrol car and climbs to the front seat and stealing the Sumter County Sheriff's Office vehicle. Sumter County Sheriff's Office