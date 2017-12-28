Firefighters work to calm the blaze that caught $50,000 worth of avocados in its wake.
Firefighters work to calm the blaze that caught $50,000 worth of avocados in its wake. WFAA-TV Courtesy
Firefighters work to calm the blaze that caught $50,000 worth of avocados in its wake. WFAA-TV Courtesy

National

Holy Guacamole! Watch this 18-wheeler hauling $50,000 in avocados go up in flames

By Matthew Martinez

mmartinez@star-telegram.com

December 28, 2017 04:39 PM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

It wasn’t the avocado-calypse, but it’s the closest thing many drivers who happened upon this steaming hot pile of guacamole will ever come to it.

An 18-wheeler carrying 40,000 pounds of avocados crashed and caught fire just south of Dallas Thursday afternoon, closing Interstate 35E in both directions for nearly three hours, according to WFAA.

That’s more than $50,000 worth of avocados, according to Department of Agriculture data cited by Fox News. The average retail price of one Hass avocado is $1.27, up 98 cents from a year ago.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

That price surge isn’t due just to the Millennial-fueled fad of feasting on the finest avocado toast. The Independent reported that imports of the super-food in China have soared in recent years, up from 154 tons in 2012 to more than 25,000 tons in 2016.

According to the Agricultural Marketing Resource Center, California’s avocado production accounted for $328 million of the U.S.’ $351 million output of the fruit (yes, it’s a fruit, not a vegetable) in 2014. That’s 83 percent of the total volume of the U.S. crop.

Florida avocados are typically larger and less oily than California avocados. Judging from the 18-wheeler’s northbound travel on I-35 Thursday, though, the ones that caught on fire in Texas were most likely Mexican avocados.

The demand for avocados has skyrocketed to the point that hand injuries stemming from improper handling and cutting of the squishy super-food have been given a name: “avocado hand,” according to CBS News.

The 40,000 pounds of avocados involved in Thursday’s 18-wheeler fire certainly won’t be contributing to that epidemic, though.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Jasper Sheriff turned on his blue lights for Christmas cars, but not for a ticket

    Brandon Wooden of Hardeeville, submitted this video of his car, left, and Sheldon resident Bam Robinson's car, right, sandwiching a Jasper County Sheriff's Office cruiser on Wednesday night.

Jasper Sheriff turned on his blue lights for Christmas cars, but not for a ticket

Jasper Sheriff turned on his blue lights for Christmas cars, but not for a ticket 0:26

Jasper Sheriff turned on his blue lights for Christmas cars, but not for a ticket
Body camera, aerial footage show 'chaotic' police pursuit of active shooter 1:48

Body camera, aerial footage show 'chaotic' police pursuit of active shooter

Ted Turner's private Beaufort County island is for sale. Here's what you get 1:12

Ted Turner's private Beaufort County island is for sale. Here's what you get

View More Video