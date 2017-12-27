He was pulled onto the boat after a shark bite. The shark came with him, video shows

More Videos 0:42 Freezing rain forecast for Thursday in the Lowcountry - but when? Pause 0:32 Sheldon teen captures video of her house engulfed in flames 0:33 Daufuskie Island is losing its longtime watering hole turned community center 0:34 A look inside the Charleston Museum 0:26 Jasper Sheriff turned on his blue lights for Christmas cars, but not for a ticket 0:41 Wish you could smell these doughnuts? Now you can at this new Bluffton spot. 0:44 This new road extension should help relieve Boundary Street congestion 0:47 Check out this 15 foot great white shark circling a boat off Hilton Head Island 1:06 Here's 3 misconceptions about pirates this Coastal Discovery Museum exhibit corrects 0:54 Tropical Storm Ophelia expected to become hurricane by Thursday, tie record set in 1800s Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Shark bites Florida man and will not let go The footage, captured on September 2 off the coast of Marathon city, shows a man battling to remove a nurse shark from his body after being bitten. The footage, captured on September 2 off the coast of Marathon city, shows a man battling to remove a nurse shark from his body after being bitten.

The footage, captured on September 2 off the coast of Marathon city, shows a man battling to remove a nurse shark from his body after being bitten.