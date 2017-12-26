The driver of a white or silver Honda Civic with South Carolina license plates was reportedly going 99 miles per hour, when the trooper tried catching up to stop the driver
NC trooper suffers broken arm after Christmas hit-and-run by vehicle with SC plates

By WBTV

December 26, 2017 08:49 AM

A state trooper has a broken arm after a hit-and-run on Interstate 85 in Charlotte on Christmas.

According to officials, the incident happened on I-85 northbound near exit 34 and Freedom Drive.

The driver of a white or silver Honda Civic with South Carolina license plates was reportedly going 99 miles per hour, when the trooper tried catching up to stop the driver.

The Honda then sped out of control and crashed into the trooper’s car. Officials are looking for the driver, who sped off.

Troopers were responding to a call about a mattress in the road at the time of the incident.

The trooper, who has not been named, has a broken right arm, but is expected to be back to work soon.

No other injuries were reported and no further information has been released.

