Defying Trump again, a governor pardons immigrants who were about to be deported

More Videos 0:26 Jasper Sheriff turned on his blue lights for Christmas cars, but not for a ticket Pause 0:47 Check out this 15 foot great white shark circling a boat off Hilton Head Island 0:33 Daufuskie Island is losing its longtime watering hole turned community center 0:32 Sheldon teen captures video of her house engulfed in flames 3:30 Expedition Lowcountry: OCEARCH catches female shark off Hilton Head coast 2:52 Coyote powerball: how coyote bounty program affects the deer population 0:27 Watch John Daly's son make his winning putt 1:04 Is Hilton Head's namesake shark going to be a dad soon? 1:12 Ted Turner's private Beaufort County island is for sale. Here's what you get 0:26 2 teachers, 2 students and a cop chop their hair for Bluffton teen battling cancer Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Pardoned by Gov. Brown, refugee Mony Neth considers himself an American After receiving a pardon by Gov. Jerry Brown, preventing deportation to Cambodia, Mony Neth discusses his future plans and his past mistakes that "still haunt me until now." After receiving a pardon by Gov. Jerry Brown, preventing deportation to Cambodia, Mony Neth discusses his future plans and his past mistakes that "still haunt me until now." Andy Alfaro The Modesto Bee

After receiving a pardon by Gov. Jerry Brown, preventing deportation to Cambodia, Mony Neth discusses his future plans and his past mistakes that "still haunt me until now." Andy Alfaro The Modesto Bee