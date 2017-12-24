Inmates sing carols to those passing by jail – and are moved to tears by the responses

More Videos 0:26 Jasper Sheriff turned on his blue lights for Christmas cars, but not for a ticket Pause 0:47 Check out this 15 foot great white shark circling a boat off Hilton Head Island 0:33 Daufuskie Island is losing its longtime watering hole turned community center 0:32 Sheldon teen captures video of her house engulfed in flames 2:52 Coyote powerball: how coyote bounty program affects the deer population 0:50 Shared memories of Beaufort's legendary Nathaniel Bennett 0:41 There's a new community planned for this part of Hilton Head (And it might be gated) 0:26 2 teachers, 2 students and a cop chop their hair for Bluffton teen battling cancer 0:18 Deputies respond to shots fired at this Bluffton housing complex 1:12 Ted Turner's private Beaufort County island is for sale. Here's what you get Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Jail inmates sing Christmas carols to passers-by on the street below Tarrant County inmates belted out Christmas carols like "'Tis the Season to be Jolly" to passers-by on the street below in downtown Fort Worth in the days leading up to Christmas. Tarrant County inmates belted out Christmas carols like "'Tis the Season to be Jolly" to passers-by on the street below in downtown Fort Worth in the days leading up to Christmas. Denise Harris dharris@star-telegram.com

