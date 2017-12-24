Straight men marry to avoid $60k tax bill — ‘I love Matt and he loves me, as friends’

More Videos 0:26 Jasper Sheriff turned on his blue lights for Christmas cars, but not for a ticket Pause 1:35 Jail inmates sing Christmas carols to passers-by on the street below 0:33 Daufuskie Island is losing its longtime watering hole turned community center 0:47 Check out this 15 foot great white shark circling a boat off Hilton Head Island 0:32 Sheldon teen captures video of her house engulfed in flames 1:07 Panthers Cam Newton thinks it's funny to hear a "female talk about routes" 1:12 Ted Turner's private Beaufort County island is for sale. Here's what you get 1:14 Here's what Hardeeville's East Argent project looks like at the end of 2017 2:52 Coyote powerball: how coyote bounty program affects the deer population 1:52 Here's how Laurel Bay residents reacted to Amanda Whatley's viral video Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Irish friends marry to avoid paying inheritance tax Two straight men from Dublin got married to avoid paying an inheritance tax on a home. Same-sex marriage was legalized in Ireland in 2015. Two straight men from Dublin got married to avoid paying an inheritance tax on a home. Same-sex marriage was legalized in Ireland in 2015. Emma McMenamy

