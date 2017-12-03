An elderly couple broke out in a booty dance at Miami’s Magic City Casino.
An elderly couple broke out in a booty dance at Miami’s Magic City Casino. Los Pichy Boys
An elderly couple broke out in a booty dance at Miami’s Magic City Casino. Los Pichy Boys

National

Elderly couple’s booty dancing at Miami casino proves the love is still alive

By Monique O. Madan

mmadan@miamiherald.com

December 03, 2017 09:17 PM

One elderly couple in Miami is proving that age doesn’t matter — at least not when it comes to dancing.

The unidentified duo broke out in a spicy dance Friday night at Miami’s Magic City Casino, showing the crowd how it’s done.

In a video posted on Facebook by Los Pichy Boys, the abuelitos are seen working it inside a lobby. At one point, the elderly man goes low to the ground as the woman twerks to a reggaeton song.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

It escalated quickly.

Their eyes locked as they swayed back and forth.

Sparks flew.

Romance filled the room, as a crowd gathered around the couple that refused to miss a beat.

So far, the video has almost 4 million views.

“Me as an old man with my girl,” the comedy duo Los Pichy Boys captioned the video in Spanish.

Magic City Casino echoed the sentiment on Facebook: “TGIF, amirite?! #abuelasgotgame #miami #livemusic.”

One viewer referred to the couple as “Hialeah’s finest!”

“We need to step up our game,” one Facebook user wrote. Said another: “Omg honey, I hope this is us at their age. Sooo cute and totally fun. A old couple still enjoying life.”

Some on the other hand were so speechless, they decided to change the subject.

“I really don’t know what to say so I’ll just share a buñuelos recipe:

Ingredients:

- 100 grams of butter

- 500 grams of flour

- 250 ml of whole milk

- 5 large eggs

-Virgin olive oil

- One spoonful of salt

- Sugar

- Ground cinnamon....”

Monique O. Madan: 305-376-2108, @MoniqueOMadan

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Dog rips apart Georgia woman's car as she pleads with officers

    Viral video showing a dog destroying Jessica Dilallo's car on Nov. 9 in Dalton, Ga.

Dog rips apart Georgia woman's car as she pleads with officers

Dog rips apart Georgia woman's car as she pleads with officers 1:09

Dog rips apart Georgia woman's car as she pleads with officers
Memorable moments by 'eyes of the nation' photographer 0:33

Memorable moments by 'eyes of the nation' photographer
Watch: Georgia Dome demolished with nearly 5,000 pounds of explosives 1:11

Watch: Georgia Dome demolished with nearly 5,000 pounds of explosives

View More Video