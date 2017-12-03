FBI: Investigators recover remains believed to be missing 3-year-old Mariah Woods

More Videos 1:09 Dog rips apart Georgia woman's car as she pleads with officers Pause 0:48 The top baby names of 2016 0:41 Missing Florida teen spotted in Hardeeville, have you seen her? 1:21 Can you sing 'Jingle Bells'? See what happens when these Beaufort festival goers try 0:39 Has a holiday wreath helped reduce fires on Hilton Head? Here are the numbers 0:38 Take a look as the Bluffton Ladies Drill Team performs at the Christmas parade 1:01 An aerial tour of Hunting Island 18:05 Fly through the International Space Station! 0:48 Here's where Hardeeville plans to build 9,500 homes 0:46 Watch: Clemson players go nuts for ACC championship gear Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Volunteers line up to search for missing Mariah Woods Video from a NC Highway Patrol helicopter show volunteers lining up to search a wooded area near Southwest Creek for Mariah Kay Woods, a 3-year-old Jacksonville, NC girl who has been missing since Sunday night. Video from a NC Highway Patrol helicopter show volunteers lining up to search a wooded area near Southwest Creek for Mariah Kay Woods, a 3-year-old Jacksonville, NC girl who has been missing since Sunday night. NCSHP

