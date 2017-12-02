Selfie-service: Man cooks Waffle House meal as worker sleeps

National

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C.

When a man found the only worker at an empty South Carolina Waffle House asleep, he took his meal into his own hands.

On Facebook , Alex Bowen chronicled with selfies how he made his own double Texas bacon cheese steak melt at the famous Southern 24-7 diner around 2 a.m. Thursday.

Bowen says on Facebook he waited 10 minutes, then cooked his meal and "even scraped the grill when I was done."

Bowen's photos showed him with the sleeping worker, frying bacon and putting the sandwich together.

After good-natured kidding about stealing the sandwich, Bowen even posted a selfie returning to pay for his meal.

Waffle House said in a statement it was impressed with Bowen's cooking skills but customers should never go behind the counter for safety reasons.

