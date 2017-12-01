With Flynn plea, Mueller getting closer to Trump, Kushner

More Videos 1:09 Dog rips apart Georgia woman's car as she pleads with officers Pause 5:43 Chef impersonator Nancy Farrar's waffle iron mozzarella snacks 0:57 Leaky roof doesn't get 87-year-old woman down 0:41 Missing Florida teen spotted in Hardeeville, have you seen her? 0:40 Where can you see alligators, egrets and dolphins? 3 top Lowcountry locations 1:01 An aerial tour of Hunting Island 0:27 Saturday school? Watch time lapse as Hilton Head High students arrive 0:48 Here's where Hardeeville plans to build 9,500 homes 0:39 Listen to Hilton Head rappers' ode to ‘Frosty Frog’ Cafe on new album 1:18 Bluffton police are no match for suspects in car chase at speeds over 100 mph Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Flynn pleads guilty to lying to FBI Former national security adviser Michael Flynn pleaded guilty to one count of making false statements to the FBI at a D.C. federal courthouse on Friday morning. It’s the first guilty plea by any of the four former Trump advisers charged in an investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller. Former national security adviser Michael Flynn pleaded guilty to one count of making false statements to the FBI at a D.C. federal courthouse on Friday morning. It’s the first guilty plea by any of the four former Trump advisers charged in an investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller. Meta Viers McClatchy

