National

Police: 1 dead, 4 more wounded in Detroit drive-by shooting

The Associated Press

December 01, 2017 02:04 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

DETROIT

Police say a drive-by shooting in Detroit has left one man dead and four other people hospitalized with injuries.

Capt. Darin Szilagy tells the Detroit News the incident happened around 8:35 p.m. Thursday outside a home on the city's east side. He says one female was among the people being treated for gunshot wounds. Two women and three young children inside the home at the time weren't hurt.

The gunshots that struck the group were believed to be fired from a late-model Oldsmobile Alero. There were no immediate reports of any suspect in custody.

Investigators, a homicide task force and a gang intelligence unit were interviewing witnesses. They also were seeking surveillance video from nearby businesses.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Dog rips apart Georgia woman's car as she pleads with officers

    Viral video showing a dog destroying Jessica Dilallo's car on Nov. 9 in Dalton, Ga.

Dog rips apart Georgia woman's car as she pleads with officers

Dog rips apart Georgia woman's car as she pleads with officers 1:09

Dog rips apart Georgia woman's car as she pleads with officers
Memorable moments by 'eyes of the nation' photographer 0:33

Memorable moments by 'eyes of the nation' photographer
Watch: Georgia Dome demolished with nearly 5,000 pounds of explosives 1:11

Watch: Georgia Dome demolished with nearly 5,000 pounds of explosives

View More Video