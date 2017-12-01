AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EST

More Videos 0:39 Has a holiday wreath helped reduce fires on Hilton Head? Here are the numbers Pause 0:41 Missing Florida teen spotted in Hardeeville, have you seen her? 1:01 An aerial tour of Hunting Island 0:40 Where can you see alligators, egrets and dolphins? 3 top Lowcountry locations 0:30 Beaufort mom called fat on flight home for holiday confronts insulter 0:48 Here's where Hardeeville plans to build 9,500 homes 0:27 Saturday school? Watch time lapse as Hilton Head High students arrive 1:09 Dog rips apart Georgia woman's car as she pleads with officers 5:43 Chef impersonator Nancy Farrar's waffle iron mozzarella snacks 1:23 Take a look inside Beaufort's newest daiquiri bar Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Mexican man whose killing of woman on San Francisco pier launched national immigration debate found not guilty Jurors found Jose Ines Garcia Zarate not guilty of murder on Thursday in the killing of Kate Steinle on a San Francisco pier in a case that touched off a national immigration debate. Zarate had been deported five times and was wanted for a sixth deportation when Steinle was fatally shot in the back in 2015. Garcia Zarate didn't deny shooting Steinle and said it was an accident. Before the shooting, the San Francisco sheriff's department had released him from jail despite a federal immigration request to detain him for deportation. Its "sanctuary city" law limits cooperation with U.S. immigration authorities. President Donald Trump cited the case during his campaign in a bid to show the country needed tougher immigration policies. Jurors found Jose Ines Garcia Zarate not guilty of murder on Thursday in the killing of Kate Steinle on a San Francisco pier in a case that touched off a national immigration debate. Zarate had been deported five times and was wanted for a sixth deportation when Steinle was fatally shot in the back in 2015. Garcia Zarate didn't deny shooting Steinle and said it was an accident. Before the shooting, the San Francisco sheriff's department had released him from jail despite a federal immigration request to detain him for deportation. Its "sanctuary city" law limits cooperation with U.S. immigration authorities. President Donald Trump cited the case during his campaign in a bid to show the country needed tougher immigration policies. KGO via AP

