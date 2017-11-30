‘You are a coward,’ judge tells the crying ‘bully’ convicted of punching disabled man

More Videos 1:09 Dog rips apart Georgia woman's car as she pleads with officers Pause 0:41 Missing Florida teen spotted in Hardeeville, have you seen her? 0:27 Saturday school? Watch time lapse as Hilton Head High students arrive 0:30 Beaufort mom called fat on flight home for holiday confronts insulter 1:18 Bluffton police are no match for suspects in car chase at speeds over 100 mph 0:29 Here's where a Beaufort woman crawled to safety after attack 0:33 Memorable moments by 'eyes of the nation' photographer 1:21 One dog missing in Beaufort house fire 0:34 A man was shot on St. Helena Monday night, this is where it happened 0:39 Listen to Hilton Head rappers' ode to ‘Frosty Frog’ Cafe on new album Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Man with cerebral palsy crudely mocked, brutally sucker punched A man who has cerebral palsy was mocked by another man then punched in the face after exiting a 7-Eleven store in West Chester, Pa., on May 10, 2017. The attack appears in a surveillance video released by the Chester County District Attorney's Office on Monday, May 22, 2017. The man authorities say is shown committing the violence, Barry Baker, 29, has been arrested and charged with assault. A man who has cerebral palsy was mocked by another man then punched in the face after exiting a 7-Eleven store in West Chester, Pa., on May 10, 2017. The attack appears in a surveillance video released by the Chester County District Attorney's Office on Monday, May 22, 2017. The man authorities say is shown committing the violence, Barry Baker, 29, has been arrested and charged with assault. Chester County (Pa.) District Attorney's Office

