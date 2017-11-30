College football players questioned after a fraternity's pet turtle was torn in half

The pet turtle got the worst end of this convoluted burglary that was never prosecuted.
Two Florida State football players, kicker Enrique Aguayo and tight end Ryan Izzo, were named in a February police report but were not charged in an incident that left a fraternity’s pet turtle “ripped in half (shell from body).”
The incident was first reported by the Tallahassee Democrat on Tuesday. The report on the February incident came out as a result of the Democrat’s investigation into the death of a member of a different fraternity on campus, Andrew Coffey, Deadspin reported.
According to the Tallahassee Police Department report from February, obtained by McClatchy, Phi Sigma Kappa fraternity member Daniel Furmanski told police that he was startled to hear shouting in the house’s living room sometime after 2 a.m. and saw one of three suspects holding onto the pet turtle, named “Turntle.” It was Aguayo, Izzo or a third suspect, named in the report only as “Shane,” Furmanski said, but he could not remember specifically who, according to the report.
Never miss a local story.
Neither Furmanski nor the fraternity pressed charges related to the turtle’s death, because according to the police report, no one actually saw the turtle being killed.
This isn't the first time there's been heat between the FSU football team and the school's fraternities.
The turtle was reportedly ripped in half next door to where Aguayo was punched in the face by members of FSU’s Pi Kappa Phi fraternity chapter in late 2016, according to the New York Post.
In a TMZ video that recently surfaced, a fraternity member is heard yelling “Hey Aguayo, f–k him up, bro!” After several punches were thrown, a bouncer separates the duo, the video shows. Minutes later, teammate and tight end Ryan Izzo shoved another person on the fraternity’s lawn, TMZ reported.
The Tallahassee Democrat separately reported that the football players told police that fraternity members "attacked him after ragging on the kicker for botching a few field goals during" Florida State’s 2016 game against Florida.
FSU suspended its fraternities indefinitely after Coffey was found dead following a Pi Kappa Phi pledge party earlier this month, according to USA Today.
Comments