Cops risk lives to save man who refused to get out of a burning vehicle, video shows

Watch: Man refuses to exit burning vehicle, officers risk lives to remove him The Oswego, Ill., Police Department released dash cam video showing officers removing a man from a vehicle after it burst into flames. The man was involved in a hit and run accident and refused to exit the burning vehicle, according to officials. The officers removed him forcefully from the vehicle and saved his life. The Oswego, Ill., Police Department released dash cam video showing officers removing a man from a vehicle after it burst into flames. The man was involved in a hit and run accident and refused to exit the burning vehicle, according to officials. The officers removed him forcefully from the vehicle and saved his life. The Oswego, Ill., Police Department

