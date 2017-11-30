Matt Lauer: ‘There are no words to express my sorrow and regret’

More Videos 0:27 Here's the progress of Hilton Head's Shelter Cove luxury apartments Pause 1:21 One dog missing in Beaufort house fire 0:26 Beaufort judge rules sets trial date in S.C. State House corruption probe 0:48 Here's where Hardeeville plans to build 9,500 homes 0:40 Friend of missing Beaufort teen and slain uncle talks about their character 1:29 Is this poem critical of Hilton Head's elite? Listen for yourself. 0:30 Beaufort mom called fat on flight home for holiday confronts insulter 0:52 Still thinking about heading out to Tanger Outlets for Black Friday? Check out this crazy timelapse. 0:39 Former "A Prairie Home Companion” host fired over misconduct allegations 0:36 This Puerto Rican family's home was destroyed by Maria. Now they live on Hilton Head Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior Longtime Today show host Matt Lauer was fired for "inappropriate sexual behavior, NBC News chairman Andy Lack said in a statement. Lauer's co-anchor Savannah Guthrie read the statement on Wednesday, which says NBC received a complaint on Monday night. Longtime Today show host Matt Lauer was fired for "inappropriate sexual behavior, NBC News chairman Andy Lack said in a statement. Lauer's co-anchor Savannah Guthrie read the statement on Wednesday, which says NBC received a complaint on Monday night. Meta Viers McClatchy

Longtime Today show host Matt Lauer was fired for "inappropriate sexual behavior, NBC News chairman Andy Lack said in a statement. Lauer's co-anchor Savannah Guthrie read the statement on Wednesday, which says NBC received a complaint on Monday night. Meta Viers McClatchy