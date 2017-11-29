National

Witness explains how bribes were paid to soccer officials

The Associated Press

November 29, 2017 09:34 PM

NEW YORK

An Argentinian accountant has described how he handled the payment of millions of dollars in bribes to former South American soccer officials, including former FIFA vice president Julio Grondona, by using wire transfers, offshore accounts and money couriers.

Eladio Rodriguez testified Wednesday in New York in the federal corruption trial of the former soccer heads of Paraguay, Peru and Brazil. His sports marketing company made the payments to obtain the rights to broadcast tournaments and matches.

Rodriguez says Grondona was paid at least $3 million in 2013. He says payments to him were masked under the name "Pope."

When U.S. officials began arresting soccer officials in 2015, Rodriguez says he ordered the destruction of the servers he maintained in Uruguay with bribe information.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Memorable moments by 'eyes of the nation' photographer

    A sampling of photos by Wally McNamee, courtesy of The Dolph Briscoe Center for American History. McNamee recently died. He lived on Hilton Head Island.

Memorable moments by 'eyes of the nation' photographer

Memorable moments by 'eyes of the nation' photographer 0:33

Memorable moments by 'eyes of the nation' photographer
Watch: Georgia Dome demolished with nearly 5,000 pounds of explosives 1:11

Watch: Georgia Dome demolished with nearly 5,000 pounds of explosives
Drunk driver slams into police car, narrowly misses officers assisting citizen 1:01

Drunk driver slams into police car, narrowly misses officers assisting citizen

View More Video