Former Mariner Bret Boone apologizes for harassment remarks

The Associated Press

November 29, 2017 08:02 PM

SEATTLE

Former Seattle Mariners second baseman Bret Boone apologized Wednesday for making light of sexual harassment in a message to a reporter.

"All, there are zero excuses for what I said earlier," he wrote on his Twitter feed. "None. It was 100% wrong. It was offensive. It was inappropriate. It was not remotely productive to any conversation regarding harassment. I apologize and it will never happen again."

Seattlepi.com reporter Stephen Cohen wrote Wednesday that after he tweeted about his disappointment in the allegations against radio host Garrison Keillor, Boone sent him a direct message on Twitter. Boone wrote that he got sexually harassed "twice today," when "the Starbucks girl" smiled at him and when a woman at a drug store flirted with him.

Boone further joked that he was getting a lawyer and that the behavior was unacceptable.

Cohen responded to ask why Boone reached out to him to make light of sexual harassment. Boone wrote that it was a joke, that he was tired of people being offended and that the reporter should go back to his politically correct world.

