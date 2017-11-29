Garrison Keillor fired after ‘I put my hand on a woman’s bare back,’ he says

More Videos 0:46 Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior Pause 0:33 Memorable moments by 'eyes of the nation' photographer 1:15 Look at the overwhelmingly positive responses to #metoo, a hashtag for survivors of sexual abuse 1:35 Stone featured at this SC park dates back to when the ocean reached the Midlands 0:40 Tips for picking the perfect Lowcountry Christmas tree 0:26 Beaufort judge rules sets trial date in S.C. State House corruption probe 1:29 Is this poem critical of Hilton Head's elite? Listen for yourself. 0:40 Friend of missing Beaufort teen and slain uncle talks about their character 0:31 Man behind 'The Matrix' & 'Die Hard' restored this famous Beaufort County plantation 0:52 Still thinking about heading out to Tanger Outlets for Black Friday? Check out this crazy timelapse. Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Former "A Prairie Home Companion” host fired over allegations Garrison Keillor emailed the Associated Press on Wednesday to say that Minnesota Public Radio had fired him over allegations of improper behavior. Garrison Keillor emailed the Associated Press on Wednesday to say that Minnesota Public Radio had fired him over allegations of improper behavior. Meta Viers McClatchy

Garrison Keillor emailed the Associated Press on Wednesday to say that Minnesota Public Radio had fired him over allegations of improper behavior. Meta Viers McClatchy