10 Things to Know for Today

Trump calls Sen. Warren ‘Pocahontas’ at event honoring Native Americans While hosting an event at the White House honoring Navajo code talkers, on Nov. 27, President Trump referred to Sen. Elizabeth Warren as “Pocahontas.” While hosting an event at the White House honoring Navajo code talkers, on Nov. 27, President Trump referred to Sen. Elizabeth Warren as “Pocahontas.” The White House

