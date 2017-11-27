A new study suggests the use of hormonal contraceptives could triple the risk of suicide compared to those who had never taken them.
A new study suggests the use of hormonal contraceptives could triple the risk of suicide compared to those who had never taken them. CAITLIN OCHS NYT
A new study suggests the use of hormonal contraceptives could triple the risk of suicide compared to those who had never taken them. CAITLIN OCHS NYT

National

Using birth control pills could triple your risk of suicide, study says

By Scott Berson

November 27, 2017 09:54 AM

Millions of American women use hormonal birth control – even more than you may think.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, about 11 million women are currently taking an oral birth control pill to prevent unwanted pregnancy or to take advantage of other health benefits. And four out of every five “sexually experienced” women have used the pill at some point, according to a study from the CDC.

Now, a new study suggests hormonal birth control (which includes the pill, as well as other forms of birth control like the implant, patch, hormonal IUDs and the vaginal ring) may triple the risk of suicide among women using the contraceptives compared to women who had never used them.

The study, published in the American Journal of Psychiatry, tracked nearly half a million women in Denmark for about 8 years. The researchers found the risk of attempting suicide was nearly twice as high for women taking hormonal birth control compared to those who did not. The risk of committing suicide was more than three times as great.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The researchers added that adolescent women experienced the greatest relative risk, and that the association between hormonal contraceptive use and the first suicide attempt peaked after about two months of use.

The findings are backed up by some previous research, including another much-publicized Danish study in 2016 that found a significant correlation between hormonal birth control and the risk of depression. In that study, women between the ages of 15 and 19 were as 80 percent more likely to be depressed, reported Quartz. The results were less extreme for older women, but still measurable.

Although the numbers may sound extreme, the absolute risk of suicide is still quite low. Out of the hundreds of thousands of women tracked in this latest study, there were a total of 71 suicides, according to the researchers.

There may be other factors at play as well, such as a higher rate of emotional turmoil among women taking contraceptives compared to those who do not, Karin Michels, professor and chair of epidemiology at University of California Los Angeles, told TIME.

Still, the researchers said it was worth exploring the possibility of side effects, and making sure patients and doctors are aware of the risks while discussing options.

“Women and their doctors should be aware about mood reactions as a potential side effect, so they can quit their hormonal contraception if they feel affected,” Charlotte Wessel Skovlund, lead author of the paper, told TIME. “Doctors should be more reluctant to prescribe hormonal contraception to young girls unless there are medical reasons to do so.”

More Videos

Memorable moments by 'eyes of the nation' photographer 0:33

Memorable moments by 'eyes of the nation' photographer

Pause
Tips for picking the perfect Lowcountry Christmas tree 0:40

Tips for picking the perfect Lowcountry Christmas tree

Friend of missing Beaufort teen and slain uncle talks about their character 0:40

Friend of missing Beaufort teen and slain uncle talks about their character

Still thinking about heading out to Tanger Outlets for Black Friday? Check out this crazy timelapse. 0:52

Still thinking about heading out to Tanger Outlets for Black Friday? Check out this crazy timelapse.

Beaufort woman hosts 5K for her family, here's why 0:53

Beaufort woman hosts 5K for her family, here's why

Why is there a teaching crisis in SC? 1:32

Why is there a teaching crisis in SC?

Here’s why Beaufort County’s shortage of foster parents matters 0:48

Here’s why Beaufort County’s shortage of foster parents matters

Lining up to buy a home at Jimmy Buffett's Latitude Margaritaville becomes a party 1:10

Lining up to buy a home at Jimmy Buffett's Latitude Margaritaville becomes a party

Here's where Hardeeville plans to build 9,500 homes 0:48

Here's where Hardeeville plans to build 9,500 homes

Dash cam footage captures handcuffed suspect stealing, crashing Lowcountry cop car 1:01

Dash cam footage captures handcuffed suspect stealing, crashing Lowcountry cop car

  • What causes birth defects?

    Most birth defects are caused by a complex mix of factors. There are some factors that can increase the chance of having a baby with a birth defect. Risk factors include smoking, drinking alcohol, or taking drugs during pregnancy, having medical conditions, having someone in your family with a birth defect, being an older mother, and exposure to some chemicals and viruses during pregnancy.

What causes birth defects?

Most birth defects are caused by a complex mix of factors. There are some factors that can increase the chance of having a baby with a birth defect. Risk factors include smoking, drinking alcohol, or taking drugs during pregnancy, having medical conditions, having someone in your family with a birth defect, being an older mother, and exposure to some chemicals and viruses during pregnancy.

Video: Centers for Disease Control (CDC)

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Memorable moments by 'eyes of the nation' photographer 0:33

Memorable moments by 'eyes of the nation' photographer

Pause
Tips for picking the perfect Lowcountry Christmas tree 0:40

Tips for picking the perfect Lowcountry Christmas tree

Friend of missing Beaufort teen and slain uncle talks about their character 0:40

Friend of missing Beaufort teen and slain uncle talks about their character

Still thinking about heading out to Tanger Outlets for Black Friday? Check out this crazy timelapse. 0:52

Still thinking about heading out to Tanger Outlets for Black Friday? Check out this crazy timelapse.

Beaufort woman hosts 5K for her family, here's why 0:53

Beaufort woman hosts 5K for her family, here's why

Why is there a teaching crisis in SC? 1:32

Why is there a teaching crisis in SC?

Here’s why Beaufort County’s shortage of foster parents matters 0:48

Here’s why Beaufort County’s shortage of foster parents matters

Lining up to buy a home at Jimmy Buffett's Latitude Margaritaville becomes a party 1:10

Lining up to buy a home at Jimmy Buffett's Latitude Margaritaville becomes a party

Here's where Hardeeville plans to build 9,500 homes 0:48

Here's where Hardeeville plans to build 9,500 homes

Dash cam footage captures handcuffed suspect stealing, crashing Lowcountry cop car 1:01

Dash cam footage captures handcuffed suspect stealing, crashing Lowcountry cop car

  • Memorable moments by 'eyes of the nation' photographer

    A sampling of photos by Wally McNamee, courtesy of The Dolph Briscoe Center for American History. McNamee recently died. He lived on Hilton Head Island.

Memorable moments by 'eyes of the nation' photographer

View More Video