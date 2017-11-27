Supreme Court axes suit over Mississippi Confederate emblem

More Videos 0:33 Memorable moments by 'eyes of the nation' photographer Pause 0:30 Beaufort mom called fat on flight home for holiday confronts insulter 0:40 Friend of missing Beaufort teen and slain uncle talks about their character 0:18 Deputies respond to shots fired at this Bluffton housing complex 1:23 Take a look inside Beaufort's newest daiquiri bar 0:50 How does a minor get charged as an adult? Beaufort County solicitor breaks it down 0:52 Still thinking about heading out to Tanger Outlets for Black Friday? Check out this crazy timelapse. 0:49 Love Christmas lights? Take a drive around the Hilton Head firehouse 0:40 Tips for picking the perfect Lowcountry Christmas tree 0:37 In the mood for Italian? There is a new restaurant in Bluffton Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Black woman defends confederate flag purse Shavon Morris of Gulfport said other blacks give her a hard time for her purse with a Confederate battle flag on it, but she says they don’t know their history. To Morris, the flag represents personal freedom, and the flag itself didn’t do anything to hurt anybody. Shavon Morris of Gulfport said other blacks give her a hard time for her purse with a Confederate battle flag on it, but she says they don’t know their history. To Morris, the flag represents personal freedom, and the flag itself didn’t do anything to hurt anybody. John Fitzhugh jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com

