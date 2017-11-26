More Videos 0:33 Memorable moments by 'eyes of the nation' photographer Pause 0:40 Friend of missing Beaufort teen and slain uncle talks about their character 0:52 Still thinking about heading out to Tanger Outlets for Black Friday? Check out this crazy timelapse. 0:53 Beaufort woman hosts 5K for her family, here's why 1:01 Dash cam footage captures handcuffed suspect stealing, crashing Lowcountry cop car 0:37 In the mood for Italian? There is a new restaurant in Bluffton 1:10 Lining up to buy a home at Jimmy Buffett's Latitude Margaritaville becomes a party 0:28 Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team 1:27 What brought a penguin to the Lowcountry? 0:48 Here's where Hardeeville plans to build 9,500 homes Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Dave Barry's 2017 Holiday Gift Guide The challenge, in this hectic season, is always to find enough unnecessary things for all the people on our gift list. That’s where this Holiday Gift Guide comes in. We sincerely believe that you will not find a collection of products this useless anywhere else. These are all real products; we did not make them up. You can actually buy them. – Dave Barry The challenge, in this hectic season, is always to find enough unnecessary things for all the people on our gift list. That’s where this Holiday Gift Guide comes in. We sincerely believe that you will not find a collection of products this useless anywhere else. These are all real products; we did not make them up. You can actually buy them. – Dave Barry Justin Azpiazu and Matias J. Ocner Miami Herald

The challenge, in this hectic season, is always to find enough unnecessary things for all the people on our gift list. That’s where this Holiday Gift Guide comes in. We sincerely believe that you will not find a collection of products this useless anywhere else. These are all real products; we did not make them up. You can actually buy them. – Dave Barry Justin Azpiazu and Matias J. Ocner Miami Herald