‘I made my Marine proud:’ A man in handcuffs busted into her home. He didn’t stay long

Tacoma woman chases man out of the house after he escapes police custody Coriana Kretschmer was watching a sitcom Wednesday afternoon when a real-life Police drama spilled into her living room. An intruder who had just escaped from police custody walked into their house. Coriana Kretschmer was watching a sitcom Wednesday afternoon when a real-life Police drama spilled into her living room. An intruder who had just escaped from police custody walked into their house.

