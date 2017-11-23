Welcome to the Pit of Misery. Dilly Dilly.
Your holidays just got a little Dillier. Bud Light’s ‘Dilly Dilly’ is back

By Matthew Martinez

mmartinez@star-telegram.com

November 23, 2017 04:16 PM

We have reached peak “Dilly Dilly.”

First, Bud Light’s new catchphrase mysteriously invaded conversations from the water cooler to the comments on Facebook and became the 2017 version of “Whassup” after the Game-of-Thrones-ish, but mindlessly funny “Banquet” commercial debuted in August.

Then Pittsburgh Steeler quarterback Ben Roethlisberger vaulted “Dilly Dilly” back into the viral stratosphere when he called his now-famous “Dilly Dilly” audible during the fourth quarter of a game against the Tennessee Titans.

Now, just in time for the football trypto-fans, Thanksgiving’s version of zombies, to take their seats on the couch and spend the rest of the afternoon entranced by flickering lights and fast football men, “Dilly Dilly” has made its onscreen return.

And it takes viewers straight into the “Pit of Misery” for its holiday message. That message is one of hope, because no matter how bad a friend the crown hath decreed you to be, apparently there’s still beer in the Pit of Misery.

It’s just funny enough to keep the “Dilly Dilly” magic going.

Adweek reported that the phrase’s use on social media reached a peak this week, accounting for 100,000 Google searches per week and about 45,000 YouTube searches per week. But you wouldn’t be a fool to predict another spike in the catchphrase’s use everywhere, from annoying coworkers to annoying group texts.

One thing we know for sure, though, after watching the sequel, is.... Kevin definitely cried. Oh, he cried.

Dilly Dilly and Happy Holidays!

    If you can’t count on a friend to bring Bud Light to the party, then that’s not a friend you can count on.

    A sampling of photos by Wally McNamee, courtesy of The Dolph Briscoe Center for American History. McNamee recently died. He lived on Hilton Head Island.

