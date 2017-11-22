FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2011 file photo, Attorney Clark Kent Ervin testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington. Ervin resigned earlier in 2017 as lead monitor of the team overseeing reforms in Ferguson, Missouri, as part of a consent agreement between the St. Louis County town and the U.S. Department of Justice. Ferguson leaders say they've spent nearly $500,000 to pay the monitor team but have little to show for their money, in part because Ervin failed to live up to key promises.
FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2011 file photo, Attorney Clark Kent Ervin testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington. Ervin resigned earlier in 2017 as lead monitor of the team overseeing reforms in Ferguson, Missouri, as part of a consent agreement between the St. Louis County town and the U.S. Department of Justice. Ferguson leaders say they've spent nearly $500,000 to pay the monitor team but have little to show for their money, in part because Ervin failed to live up to key promises. AP Photo Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2011 file photo, Attorney Clark Kent Ervin testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington. Ervin resigned earlier in 2017 as lead monitor of the team overseeing reforms in Ferguson, Missouri, as part of a consent agreement between the St. Louis County town and the U.S. Department of Justice. Ferguson leaders say they've spent nearly $500,000 to pay the monitor team but have little to show for their money, in part because Ervin failed to live up to key promises. AP Photo Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

National

APNewsBreak: Ferguson leaders wonder if monitor worth cost

Associated Press

November 22, 2017 04:52 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

FERGUSON, Mo.

Ferguson, Missouri, has paid nearly a half-million dollars to the monitor team overseeing its police and court reforms, but city leaders question what they've gotten for their money especially after the departure of the original lead monitor.

Washington attorney Clark Kent Ervin resigned in September as lead monitor overseeing the consent agreement between the U.S. Department of Justice and Ferguson, the St. Louis suburb where Michael Brown was fatally shot by a police officer in 2014. Boston attorney Natashia Tidwell now leads the monitor team.

The mayor says Ervin failed to follow through on promises to open an office in Ferguson and to survey residents. The city attorney says his departure has slowed reforms, including a court audit.

Ervin did not respond to phone and email messages seeking comment.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Memorable moments by 'eyes of the nation' photographer

    A sampling of photos by Wally McNamee, courtesy of The Dolph Briscoe Center for American History. McNamee recently died. He lived on Hilton Head Island.

Memorable moments by 'eyes of the nation' photographer

Memorable moments by 'eyes of the nation' photographer 0:33

Memorable moments by 'eyes of the nation' photographer
Watch: Georgia Dome demolished with nearly 5,000 pounds of explosives 1:11

Watch: Georgia Dome demolished with nearly 5,000 pounds of explosives
Drunk driver slams into police car, narrowly misses officers assisting citizen 1:01

Drunk driver slams into police car, narrowly misses officers assisting citizen

View More Video