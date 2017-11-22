A man is about to launch himself in his homemade rocket to prove the earth is flat

More Videos 0:33 Memorable moments captured by world famous photographer Pause 1:11 Watch: Georgia Dome demolished with nearly 5,000 pounds of explosives 0:47 Want your turkey juicy like Hudson's? Try this brine. 1:02 Marines, sailors and their families reunite before Thanksgiving 1:01 Yemassee Police release dash cam video of high speed chase 0:27 Saturday school? Watch time lapse as Hilton Head High students arrive 1:41 St. Helena woman undergoes a ghouly transformation 0:39 6 holiday foods you love but can kill your pet 1:01 Dash cam footage captures handcuffed suspect stealing, crashing Lowcountry cop car 0:41 Wish you could smell these doughnuts? Now you can at this new Bluffton spot. Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

SpaceX makes a first with second-hand rocket SpaceX launched a “pre-flown” rocket into space on Thursday. If the company can repeat it, this method could slash the price of space travel in the future. SpaceX launched a “pre-flown” rocket into space on Thursday. If the company can repeat it, this method could slash the price of space travel in the future. Meta Viers McClatchy

SpaceX launched a “pre-flown” rocket into space on Thursday. If the company can repeat it, this method could slash the price of space travel in the future. Meta Viers McClatchy