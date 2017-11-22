President Donald Trump waves as he steps off Air Force One at the Palm Beach International Airport, Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017, in West Palm Beach, Fla.
President Donald Trump waves as he steps off Air Force One at the Palm Beach International Airport, Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017, in West Palm Beach, Fla. Alex Brandon AP Photo
Trump labels father of UCLA player an 'ungrateful fool'

The Associated Press

November 22, 2017 06:24 AM

PALM BEACH, Fla.

A feud between President Donald Trump and the father of a UCLA basketball player detained for shoplifting in China is intensifying.

Trump has complained that LaVar Ball, father of LiAngelo Hall, hasn't given him credit for the release of his son and two other UCLA basketball players from detention in China.

Tweeting from his Florida vacation home Wednesday morning, he called the father an "ungrateful fool."

"But remember LaVar," Trump wrote, "shoplifting is NOT a little thing,"

In a series of Twitter posts, Trump said, "Lavar, you could have spent the next 5 to 10 years during Thanksgiving with your son in China, but no NBA contract to support you."

LiAngelo Ball and two UCLA teammates were released after a brief detention in China while Trump was visiting the country.

