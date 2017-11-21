She was on a ride-along with her police officer dad. Then a traffic stop got violent, prosecutors say

He had pulled over a bicyclist for a potential traffic violation, as his daughter accompanied him on a ride-along.
But as the Huntington Beach, Calif., police officer spoke with the bicyclist, Bryce Headrick, 25, at around 11 p.m. that night, he couldn’t see Headrick’s father — 60-year-old Darryl Headrick — coming up behind him.
The next thing the police officer knew, he was being attacked from behind by the father, according to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office. Then the son joined in, with the pair punching the officer and knocking him to the ground.
The officer tried to use his Taser to protect himself during the Feb. 9, 2016 incident, according to the district attorney, but the men overpowered him and kept punching and kicking him — in the head and across his body — until the police officer was left unconscious on the ground.
Never miss a local story.
That’s when a 21-year-old woman, who had been riding along with the police officer, started yelling at the two men to stop — ultimately getting them to stop the beating and flee on bicycles, KTLA reports.
The elder Headrick was sentenced Friday to six years in state prison for assaulting an on-duty police officer, the district attorney announced Monday. Darryl Headrick pleaded guilty to felony aggravated assault on a peace officer and misdemeanor resisting and obstructing an officer.
His son, Bryce, pleaded guilty in March 2016 to one felony count of aggravated assault on a peace officer, one misdemeanor count of resisting and obstructing another officer, according to the district attorney. He was sentenced to seven years in state prison.
Officers investigating the case when it occurred in 2016 found Darryl, the father, near the crime scene that night, according to the district attorney. His son, Bryce, was found near his home several hours later.
The police officer was taken to the hospital following the incident, and treated for a concussion and other minor injuries. The officer said at the father’s sentencing that witnessing the incident that left him unconscious had been hard on his daughter.
The officer had served in the police force for nearly 20 years, according to the Los Angeles Times.
Comments