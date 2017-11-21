Student leads cops on 100 mph chase through heart of college town – and Snapchats it, police say

More Videos 1:11 Watch: Georgia Dome demolished with nearly 5,000 pounds of explosives Pause 3:42 Georgia student arrested after high-speed chase was also posting on Snapchat, say police 0:36 May River students raise big bucks to help sick classmate 0:27 Saturday school? Watch time lapse as Hilton Head High students arrive 0:43 This Marine just became the first female mascot to graduate from Parris Island 1:01 Yemassee Police release dash cam video of high speed chase 1:41 St. Helena woman undergoes a ghouly transformation 0:39 6 holiday foods you love but can kill your pet 1:10 Lining up to buy a home at Jimmy Buffett's Latitude Margaritaville becomes a party 0:37 Here's where you can - and can't - park for free in downtown Beaufort this holiday season Video Link copy Embed Code copy

A University of Georgia student was arrested Nov. 16 after a high-speed chase through Athens during which, police said, he was posting updates to Snapchat. Athens-Clarke County police released bodycam footage of the 110 mph pursuit, which ended in the student's pickup running off the road and crashing into a number of parked vehicles. Police said Hunter Ty Wilkerson, 19, stole five traffic signs from the UGA campus before the pursuit. He faces 25 charges, including reckless driving, fleeing an officer and driving under the influence. Athens-Clarke County Police Department via Storyful

