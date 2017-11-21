Georgia student led police on chase at 110 mph — and bragged about it on Snapchat

More Videos 1:11 Watch: Georgia Dome demolished with nearly 5,000 pounds of explosives Pause 1:01 Dash cam footage captures handcuffed suspect stealing, crashing Lowcountry cop car 0:43 This Marine just became the first female mascot to graduate from Parris Island 0:27 Saturday school? Watch time lapse as Hilton Head High students arrive 0:50 Traffic backing up on eastbound US 278 from disabled vehicle 0:36 May River students raise big bucks to help sick classmate 1:01 Yemassee Police release dash cam video of high speed chase 0:39 6 holiday foods you love but can kill your pet 0:28 Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team 1:10 Lining up to buy a home at Jimmy Buffett's Latitude Margaritaville becomes a party Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Georgia student arrested after high-speed chase was also posting on Snapchat, say police A University of Georgia student was arrested iNovember 16 after a high-speed chase through Athens during which, police said, he was posting updates to Snapchat. Athens-Clarke County police released bodycam footage of the 110 mph pursuit, which ended in the student’s pickup running off the road and crashing into a number of parked vehicles. Police said Hunter Ty Wilkerson, 19, stole five traffic signs from the UGA campus before the pursuit. He faces 25 charges, including reckless driving, fleeing an officer and driving under the influence.' A University of Georgia student was arrested iNovember 16 after a high-speed chase through Athens during which, police said, he was posting updates to Snapchat. Athens-Clarke County police released bodycam footage of the 110 mph pursuit, which ended in the student’s pickup running off the road and crashing into a number of parked vehicles. Police said Hunter Ty Wilkerson, 19, stole five traffic signs from the UGA campus before the pursuit. He faces 25 charges, including reckless driving, fleeing an officer and driving under the influence.' Athens-Clarke County Police Department via Storyful

A University of Georgia student was arrested iNovember 16 after a high-speed chase through Athens during which, police said, he was posting updates to Snapchat. Athens-Clarke County police released bodycam footage of the 110 mph pursuit, which ended in the student’s pickup running off the road and crashing into a number of parked vehicles. Police said Hunter Ty Wilkerson, 19, stole five traffic signs from the UGA campus before the pursuit. He faces 25 charges, including reckless driving, fleeing an officer and driving under the influence.' Athens-Clarke County Police Department via Storyful