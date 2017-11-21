National

Sheriff: 6 dead in rural northern Illinois house fire

The Associated Press

November 21, 2017 09:22 AM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

DIXON, Ill.

A county sheriff says six people have died in a house fire in rural northern Illinois.

The Ogle County Sheriff's Department says police received a 911 call just after midnight Tuesday reporting smoke in the basement of a home outside Dixon. Sheriff's officials say firefighters arrived to discover a "fully engulfed" residential structure fire.

Authorities say all six occupants of the residence died in the fire. The names and ages of the victims haven't been released.

The sheriff's office says first responders from eight fire departments responded to the blaze. The sheriff's office, Illinois State Fire Marshal and Illinois State Police are investigating the cause of the fire.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The home is about 90 miles (150 kilometers) west of downtown Chicago.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch: Georgia Dome demolished with nearly 5,000 pounds of explosives

    Nearly 5,000 pounds of explosives were used to implode the Georgia Dome in downtown Atlanta around 7:30 a.m. Monday. The Georgia Dome is the only facility in the world to host the Super Bowl, the Final Four and the Olympics. After a little more than 25 years of use, it was officially demolished.

Watch: Georgia Dome demolished with nearly 5,000 pounds of explosives

Watch: Georgia Dome demolished with nearly 5,000 pounds of explosives 1:11

Watch: Georgia Dome demolished with nearly 5,000 pounds of explosives
Drunk driver slams into police car, narrowly misses officers assisting citizen 1:01

Drunk driver slams into police car, narrowly misses officers assisting citizen
Watch as Florida police dog takes out drug dealers 1:36

Watch as Florida police dog takes out drug dealers

View More Video