Out partying and drinking? Police may be waiting for you in the parking lot.

More Videos 1:11 Watch: Georgia Dome demolished with nearly 5,000 pounds of explosives Pause 0:36 May River students raise big bucks to help sick classmate 0:43 This Marine just became the first female mascot to graduate from Parris Island 0:27 Saturday school? Watch time lapse as Hilton Head High students arrive 1:01 Yemassee Police release dash cam video of high speed chase 0:39 6 holiday foods you love but can kill your pet 0:34 A man was shot on St. Helena Monday night, this is where it happened 0:54 'We lost a beautiful voice': Friends remember Bluffton Gospel singer 0:36 This Puerto Rican family's home was destroyed by Maria. Now they live on Hilton Head 1:10 Lining up to buy a home at Jimmy Buffett's Latitude Margaritaville becomes a party Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Officers stop people before they get DWIs in Charlotte ABC Officers W. Long and L. Riley patrol the streets on the Friday night and Saturday morning shift as part of the Operation Safe Streets program. Through the program, officers are helping people avoid DWIs when they are drunk before they get into their cars at night coming from clubs and bars. People are cautioned and offered a safe ride home either through free taxi vouchers or contact with a friend or relative, to stop impaired individuals before they get behind the wheel of a motor vehicle, endangering themselves and others. ABC Officers W. Long and L. Riley patrol the streets on the Friday night and Saturday morning shift as part of the Operation Safe Streets program. Through the program, officers are helping people avoid DWIs when they are drunk before they get into their cars at night coming from clubs and bars. People are cautioned and offered a safe ride home either through free taxi vouchers or contact with a friend or relative, to stop impaired individuals before they get behind the wheel of a motor vehicle, endangering themselves and others. Diedra Laird dlaird@charlotteobserver.com

ABC Officers W. Long and L. Riley patrol the streets on the Friday night and Saturday morning shift as part of the Operation Safe Streets program. Through the program, officers are helping people avoid DWIs when they are drunk before they get into their cars at night coming from clubs and bars. People are cautioned and offered a safe ride home either through free taxi vouchers or contact with a friend or relative, to stop impaired individuals before they get behind the wheel of a motor vehicle, endangering themselves and others. Diedra Laird dlaird@charlotteobserver.com