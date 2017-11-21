National

Huge gas line fire forces evacuations in suburban Detroit

The Associated Press

November 21, 2017 04:40 AM

UPDATED 6 MINUTES AGO

ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich.

Authorities in suburban Detroit called for evacuations following a massive gas line fire.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office says the fire broke out Monday night in Orion Township, about 30 miles north of Detroit. Township Fire Chief John Pender says the blaze occurred on vacant land.

Consumers Energy spokesman Roger Morgenstern says the fire eventually burned itself out. Video posted on Facebook by police in nearby Auburn Hills showed flames shooting several dozen feet into the night sky.

Morgenstern says the blaze occurred after a gas transmission line ruptured, but the specific cause of the fire is unknown.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard says the office's phone lines, including 911, were down as a result of the fire. Bouchard says no injuries have been reported.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch: Georgia Dome demolished with nearly 5,000 pounds of explosives

    Nearly 5,000 pounds of explosives were used to implode the Georgia Dome in downtown Atlanta around 7:30 a.m. Monday. The Georgia Dome is the only facility in the world to host the Super Bowl, the Final Four and the Olympics. After a little more than 25 years of use, it was officially demolished.

Watch: Georgia Dome demolished with nearly 5,000 pounds of explosives

Watch: Georgia Dome demolished with nearly 5,000 pounds of explosives 1:11

Watch: Georgia Dome demolished with nearly 5,000 pounds of explosives
Drunk driver slams into police car, narrowly misses officers assisting citizen 1:01

Drunk driver slams into police car, narrowly misses officers assisting citizen
Watch as Florida police dog takes out drug dealers 1:36

Watch as Florida police dog takes out drug dealers

View More Video