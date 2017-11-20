A six foot crocodile surprised beachgoers in Hollywood Monday morning, after being spotted by Marine Patrol swimming in the ocean near the Dania Beach pier. The reptile drifted south and came ashore.
A 6-foot croc took an ocean dip, then sunbathed near Margaritaville. Staycation over.

By Madeleine Marr

mmarr@Miamiherald.com

November 20, 2017 02:39 PM

We may be fixated with alligators, but crocodiles are alive and well.

A couple of beachgoers found that out on Monday morning, when a six-foot croc was spotted on the beach in Hollywood.

The city of Hollywood tweeted a picture of the creature, with the caption: “Beach Safety is keeping swimmers and beachgoers a safe distance away and @MyFWC has been contacted. Marine Patrol reported seeing the croc earlier around the Dania Beach Pier area.”

Joann Hussey, a spokeswoman for Hollywood, said that authorities had cordoned off the area and kept swimmers away while crews from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission were called. She added that the croc was first spotted swimming in the ocean near the pier before it drifted south and came ashore around Johnson Street, near the Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort.

The toothy reptile may have been tired out by the rough surf.

“It’s very rough out there,” Hussey said. “The wind’s blowing. We’ve got the flags flying as a precaution.”

When the croc came aground, it reportedly began to enjoy the nice weather.

“It was kind of right on the edge of the shores where the waves are breaking,” Hussey added. “When the sun came out, it was kind of sunning itself.”

A crowd gathered to get a glimpse of the beast and take selfies.

By early afternoon, the croc was trapped and taken into custody.

