FILE- In this Nov. 1, 2017, file photo, the Georgia Dome is seen at right with the Mercedes-Benz stadium at left in Atlanta. The Georgia Dome is scheduled to be imploded Monday, Nov. 20. The dome was not only the former home of the Atlanta Falcons but also the site of two Super Bowls, 1996 Olympics Games events and NCAA basketball tournaments among other major events. Mike Stewart, File AP Photo

National

The Latest: Georgia Dome imploded in downtown Atlanta

The Associated Press

November 20, 2017 07:34 AM

ATLANTA

The Latest on the implosion of the Georgia Dome (all times local):

7:30 a.m.

One of the nation's largest domed stadiums has been reduced to rubble in downtown Atlanta.

The Georgia Dome was imploded with nearly 5,000 pounds of explosives Monday morning.

The dome was the former home of the NFL's Atlanta Falcons and also the site of two Super Bowls, 1996 Olympics Games events and NCAA basketball tournaments among other major events.

It's being replaced by the $1.6 billion Mercedes-Benz Stadium next door.

___

4:30 a.m.

One of the nation's largest domed stadiums is set for implosion at 7:30 a.m.

Nearly 5,000 pounds of explosives are on hand to blast the Georgia Dome in Atlanta to smithereens Monday morning.

If all goes well, the dome that opened in 1992 will be flattened within about 15 seconds. The Georgia World Congress Center Authority says it should take 12 seconds for all the explosives to go off plus another 3 seconds for grandstands to be on the ground.

The dome was not only the former home of the Atlanta Falcons but also the site of two Super Bowls, 1996 Olympics Games events and NCAA basketball tournaments among other major events.

It's being replaced by the $1.6 billion Mercedes-Benz Stadium next door.

