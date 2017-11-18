A university’s beloved bulldog mascot was dying, so the school held a graduation for him

More Videos 1:48 Free beach parking at Coligny is safe for now -- but the debate continues Pause 0:39 6 holiday foods you love but can kill your pet 0:34 Sex charges in South Carolina: How do the numbers add up? 0:43 This Marine just became the first female mascot to graduate from Parris Island 0:48 2 community groups are pushing for changes in Beaufort County schools. Here's what they want. 0:22 Southern Charm's Shep gives a noogie at The Boardroom 0:46 Students line up to have their pets blessed in Bluffton 1:10 Lining up to buy a home at Jimmy Buffett's Latitude Margaritaville becomes a party 0:31 Man behind 'The Matrix' & 'Die Hard' restored this famous Beaufort County plantation 0:48 First look at Andes Rotisseire in Bluffton Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Thurber's graduation Thurber, the beloved mascot for the University of Redlands, was diagnosed with cancer in early November. The university honored him with a commencement ceremony Monday to thank him for his service. Thurber, 8, passed away Tuesday. Thurber, the beloved mascot for the University of Redlands, was diagnosed with cancer in early November. The university honored him with a commencement ceremony Monday to thank him for his service. Thurber, 8, passed away Tuesday. University of Redlands University of Redlands

Thurber, the beloved mascot for the University of Redlands, was diagnosed with cancer in early November. The university honored him with a commencement ceremony Monday to thank him for his service. Thurber, 8, passed away Tuesday. University of Redlands University of Redlands