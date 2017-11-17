These frat brothers learned ‘what brotherhood really is’ – thanks to an armed robbery, they say

They had been lounging around on a Wednesday night playing video games.
The next thing they knew, the group of Indiana University fraternity brothers were in a live-action brawl – right in their own living room.
Four masked robbers, who appeared to be armed with guns, allegedly barged into their unlocked off-campus Delta Sigma Phi fraternity house on Wednesday around 9:30 p.m. in Bloomington, Ind., the Indiana Daily Student reports. Pointing their weapons at the six residents in the house, the robbers demanded they get down on the ground, the residents told police.
“There were definitely moments when you’re thinking, ‘Oh my God, how am I going to tell my mom?’” resident Ziyad Bajis told WTHR. “All sorts of things, everything is flashing through your head. Actually most of the time my mind was blank.”
Never miss a local story.
The robbers started combing through the residents’ bedrooms for any valuables they could find – money, wallets, cell phones, watches and even jewelry, the Indiana Daily Student reports.
“Three of them had guns,” Bajis told WTHR. “Three of them went to the back rooms and started going through the rooms, unplugging Xboxes and TVs.”
But some of the fraternity brothers noticed that at least one of their fellow brothers was fighting back, according to WTHR. That’s when they started to charge the gunmen.
When one of the residents succeeded in knocking a gun from the robbers’ hands, it fell to the ground and made a plastic sound.
“Fake gun! Fake gun!” one of the residents yelled, according to WTHR.
Assuming that all of the guns were fake — though they may have been real, according to WTHR — the fight went on, CBS 4 reports.
Three of the residents were 19, and three of them were 21, CBS 4 reports. Several of them sustained minor injuries in the melee.
Three of the robbery suspects were men, and one was a woman, the Herald Times reports.
The fraternity brothers managed to rip the ski masks off two of the robbers during the brawl, they told police, revealing a white man and a black woman who the residents said they knew, according to the Indiana Daily Student. The woman had been at the house before, they said.
When the masks were off, the robbers ran away with some of their haul, according to the Indiana Daily Student.
But the fraternity brothers are just happy to be safe — and to have benefited from an unusual bonding experience.
“After it happened, I was like, ‘I feel so much closer to you guys,’ ” one of the brothers told WTHR.
They told the TV station that sticking up for each other helped solidify their friendships.
“You really get to see what brotherhood really is,” Bajis told WTHR.
As of Thursday night, no arrests had been made, CBS 4 reports, though police have identified the alleged woman robber.
Comments