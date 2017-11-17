Screenshot from Twitter
Screenshot from Twitter

National

Yes, our pilots made this ‘absolutely unacceptable’ sky drawing, Navy admits

By Josh Magness

jmagness@mcclatchy.com

November 17, 2017 12:01 PM

UPDATED 1 HOUR 8 MINUTES AGO

Ramone Duran said he was running errands in Okanogan, Washington, when he looked up and saw it.

Up in the sky, there was a jet that seemed to be drawing what looked like a penis with its contrails, he told The Spokesman-Review.

“After it made the circles at the bottom, I knew what it was and started laughing,” said Duran, who added the controversial drawing was finished five minutes after he first noticed it. “It was pretty funny to see that. You don’t expect to see something like that.”

Anahi Torres took to Twitter, sharing an image of the phallic-shaped trail that went up around noon Thursday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

She called it “the most monumental thing to happen in (Okanogan).”

And now, we know who is responsible for the artwork: a crew from the U.S. Naval Air Station in Whidbey Island, according to KREM2.

“The Navy holds its aircrew to the highest standards,” it said in a statement to the TV station, “and we find this absolutely unacceptable, of zero training value and we are holding the crew accountable.”

And while KREM2 reports many people complained about the skydrawing, it learned that the Federal Aviation Administration won’t do anything because officials there said they “cannot police morality.”

Others just enjoyed the view.

More Videos

Yemassee Police release dash cam video of high speed chase 1:01

Yemassee Police release dash cam video of high speed chase

Pause
Sex charges in South Carolina: How do the numbers add up? 0:34

Sex charges in South Carolina: How do the numbers add up?

This Beaufort County surveillance video sent a bus monitor to prison 1:50

This Beaufort County surveillance video sent a bus monitor to prison

Southern Charm's Shep gives a noogie at The Boardroom 0:22

Southern Charm's Shep gives a noogie at The Boardroom

2 community groups are pushing for changes in Beaufort County schools. Here's what they want. 0:48

2 community groups are pushing for changes in Beaufort County schools. Here's what they want.

Hilton Head is looking to get into the Guinness Book of World Records with a meatball. Here's how to make your own. 0:54

Hilton Head is looking to get into the Guinness Book of World Records with a meatball. Here's how to make your own.

Here's where you can - and can't - park for free in downtown Beaufort this holiday season 0:37

Here's where you can - and can't - park for free in downtown Beaufort this holiday season

Lining up to buy a home at Jimmy Buffett's Latitude Margaritaville becomes a party 1:10

Lining up to buy a home at Jimmy Buffett's Latitude Margaritaville becomes a party

Highlights from the Beaufort Veterans Day Parade 1:16

Highlights from the Beaufort Veterans Day Parade

It used to house a popular Port Royal eatery. Now a new restaurant is coming. 0:52

It used to house a popular Port Royal eatery. Now a new restaurant is coming.

  • The Blue Angels perform at the air show

    The U.S. Navy Blue Angels flight demonstration team performs on April 29, 2017, the first day of the Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort Air Show.

The Blue Angels perform at the air show

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels flight demonstration team performs on April 29, 2017, the first day of the Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort Air Show.

Jay Karr Staff video

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Yemassee Police release dash cam video of high speed chase 1:01

Yemassee Police release dash cam video of high speed chase

Pause
Sex charges in South Carolina: How do the numbers add up? 0:34

Sex charges in South Carolina: How do the numbers add up?

This Beaufort County surveillance video sent a bus monitor to prison 1:50

This Beaufort County surveillance video sent a bus monitor to prison

Southern Charm's Shep gives a noogie at The Boardroom 0:22

Southern Charm's Shep gives a noogie at The Boardroom

2 community groups are pushing for changes in Beaufort County schools. Here's what they want. 0:48

2 community groups are pushing for changes in Beaufort County schools. Here's what they want.

Hilton Head is looking to get into the Guinness Book of World Records with a meatball. Here's how to make your own. 0:54

Hilton Head is looking to get into the Guinness Book of World Records with a meatball. Here's how to make your own.

Here's where you can - and can't - park for free in downtown Beaufort this holiday season 0:37

Here's where you can - and can't - park for free in downtown Beaufort this holiday season

Lining up to buy a home at Jimmy Buffett's Latitude Margaritaville becomes a party 1:10

Lining up to buy a home at Jimmy Buffett's Latitude Margaritaville becomes a party

Highlights from the Beaufort Veterans Day Parade 1:16

Highlights from the Beaufort Veterans Day Parade

It used to house a popular Port Royal eatery. Now a new restaurant is coming. 0:52

It used to house a popular Port Royal eatery. Now a new restaurant is coming.

  • Watch as Florida police dog takes out drug dealers

    Volusia County Sheriff's Office released footage showing the moment two suspects trying to outrun police in Central Florida were taken down by Georgio the dog. Police say the suspects were driving a Camaro with a stolen tag and were carrying heroin, cocaine and about $2,000 in cash between them.

Watch as Florida police dog takes out drug dealers

View More Video