He took a sip of his water at Waffle House and saw a dead frog floating in it

It’s unclear who leaped first, the couple or the frog.
When Claire Sheats and her husband sat down for a meal at a local Waffle House in Tallahassee last week, it wasn’t long before they noticed they had company — a dead frog floating in their iced water.
But it was too late, her husband had already taken a sip.
“We were served a whole frog in our ice water at Waffle House today,” she said in a complaint to the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation, the Tallahassee Democrat reported.
“The waitress brought our drink over and my husband sipped on it before noticing the frog floating in the glass. We brought it to the attention of the employees and manager, then promptly left the restaurant.”
The woman said she immediately filmed the frog in the glass before pouring it out onto the table and calling over the waitress.
According to the Democrat, the DBPR inspected the restaurant about four days later on Nov. 9 and issued 13 warnings. Three of the warnings were for food storage temperature violations and refrigerator drawers not being maintained in good repair.
The citations were all ultimately addressed.
In a statement to WCTV, Pat Warner, a Waffle House spokesman said the chain was investigating the incident.
“Our corporate team is working with the local operators to determine the facts,” Warner said. “Based on what our district manager saw at the time and after reviewing the video, there are still some issues we are looking into.”
