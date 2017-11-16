This photo provided by the Richardson, Texas, Police Department, shows Sini Ann Mathews, who was arrested Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017, after surrendering to police. Mathews, the mother of Sherin Mathews, a 3-year-old who was adopted from India whose body was recovered last month from a drainage culvert weeks after she was reported missing, was charged with child abandonment after police allege that she left her home alone.
This photo provided by the Richardson, Texas, Police Department, shows Sini Ann Mathews, who was arrested Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017, after surrendering to police. Mathews, the mother of Sherin Mathews, a 3-year-old who was adopted from India whose body was recovered last month from a drainage culvert weeks after she was reported missing, was charged with child abandonment after police allege that she left her home alone. Richardson Police Department via AP)
National

Mother of child found dead accused of leaving her home alone

The Associated Press

November 16, 2017 07:42 PM

DALLAS

The mother of a girl who was adopted from India and found dead last month in suburban Dallas has been charged with child abandonment after police allege that she left her home alone.

Richardson police say Sini Mathews turned herself in Thursday. Her bond was set at $250,000.

Police say 3-year-old Sherin Mathews was left home alone for 1½ hours the night of Oct. 6 while her family went to dinner and was still there when they returned. Police say they didn't take her with them after she refused to drink milk.

Wesley Mathews remains jailed on a felony injury to a child charge. Police have said he told them the child choked on milk he was trying to make her drink in the early hours of Oct. 7.

In a statement, attorney Mitch Nolte confirmed that he escorted Sini Mathews to the police department but didn't comment on the case against her.

