Firefighters from Missouri, Illinois battle five-alarm warehouse blaze in St. Louis

Multiple fire departments, including O’Fallon and Fairview Heights, were called for a five-alarm warehouse fire in St. Louis on Wednesday.
St. Louis Fire Department was called to a warehouse basement fire in the 3900 bock of Park Avenue near Cardinal Glennon Hospital around 10:30 a.m., according to the department’s Twitter account.
By 11:30 a.m., the fire had been upgraded to a five-alarm situation.
According to KSDK, one of the buildings collapsed and one person, a warehouse worker, was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.
The firefighters were evacuated from the warehouse, KSDK reported.
The building was still engulfed as of noon, Fox news reported.
2nd Alarm Warehouse Fire - 3900blk of Park https://t.co/tdAnOGUlgN— St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) November 15, 2017
Kaley Johnson: 618-239-2526, @KaleyJohnson6
Comments