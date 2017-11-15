St. Louis firefighters battle a warehouse fire in the 3900 block of Park Avenue, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 201, in in St. Louis.
Firefighters from Missouri, Illinois battle five-alarm warehouse blaze in St. Louis

By Kaley Johnson

kjohnson@bnd.com

November 15, 2017 1:28 PM

Multiple fire departments, including O’Fallon and Fairview Heights, were called for a five-alarm warehouse fire in St. Louis on Wednesday.

St. Louis Fire Department was called to a warehouse basement fire in the 3900 bock of Park Avenue near Cardinal Glennon Hospital around 10:30 a.m., according to the department’s Twitter account.

By 11:30 a.m., the fire had been upgraded to a five-alarm situation.

According to KSDK, one of the buildings collapsed and one person, a warehouse worker, was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

The firefighters were evacuated from the warehouse, KSDK reported.

The building was still engulfed as of noon, Fox news reported.

Kaley Johnson: 618-239-2526, @KaleyJohnson6

