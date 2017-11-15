National

3 teens captured after New Jersey escape, 1 at large

The Associated Press

November 15, 2017 11:04 AM

EGG HARBOR CITY, N.J.

Authorities captured three of four teenagers who overpowered a corrections officer and escaped from a youth detention center Wednesday.

Donovan Nickerson, Raymir Lampkin and Stephine Woodley were found in Bridgeton more than nine hours after they fled from the Harborfields Youth Detention Facility in Egg Harbor City, 36 miles (58 kilometers) away. The fourth teen, Michael Huggins, remained at large late Wednesday morning.

Authorities said it was not immediately clear how the escapees got as far away as they did.

The Atlantic County sheriff's office said the youths drove off in the guard's car, sideswiped a vehicle and crashed into a home before they ran off. Two were wearing only underwear.

The guard was taken to a hospital and officials say he is expected to be OK.

Sixteen schools in the area were closed Wednesday morning during the search, which also involved a state police helicopter and assistance from local police departments.

The mayor of Egg Harbor City issued a recorded warning to homes in town around 3:30 a.m., telling residents that the escapees were on the loose and advising them not to open their doors for anyone.

