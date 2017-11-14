‘This poor guy’s been laying here’ Five hours after first 911 call, there’s a second

More Videos 1:36 Watch as Florida police dog takes out drug dealers Pause 0:56 Here's how to work around that annoying iPhone bug 1:02 Beaufort experts show us how to shuck an oyster 0:47 Bluffton Police visit teen battling aggressive cancer 0:49 This hound is the newest member of the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office 0:28 Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team 1:03 Check out the newest 'kids' in goat yoga class 0:22 Southern Charm's Shep gives a noogie at The Boardroom 0:29 Health care provider will consolidate Bluffton facilities to one location 1:22 Love burgers? Learn how to make this award-winning burger from Charbar Co on Hilton Head Video Link copy Embed Code copy

911 call: 'There’s a man in the ditch.' 'He’s dead.' A 911 caller reports seeing a man, who appeared to be alive, in a roadside ditch in Garner early Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017. Five hours later, the man, still in the ditch, was found dead. A 911 caller reports seeing a man, who appeared to be alive, in a roadside ditch in Garner early Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017. Five hours later, the man, still in the ditch, was found dead. CCBI

