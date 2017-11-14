Robert and Nia Tolbert.
Robert and Nia Tolbert. Nia And Robert Tolbert wusa9.com
Robert and Nia Tolbert. Nia And Robert Tolbert wusa9.com

National

They had one child, then twins. But the latest ultrasound made dad faint

By Monique O. Madan

mmadan@miamiherald.com

November 14, 2017 11:38 AM

In 2011, they welcomed the birth of their first child, Shai.

In 2015, the couple gave birth to twins, Riley and Alexander.

And in August, the Tolberts of Waldorf, Maryland, found out they are expecting triplets — news that was too much for Dad to process.

He fainted.

Robert Tolbert’s reaction to his wife’s surprise sonogram has since been circulating through cyberspace, resonating with shocked and stricken soon-to-be-parents.

“I opened the bag and I saw a very, very long sonogram,” Robert Tolbert, 31, told ABC News . “Then I saw three onesies in the bag … and they were numbered 1, 2, and 3.”

Nia Tolbert went to a routine prenatal doctor's visit when she found out.

“When we were expecting twins, our technician that was doing the ultrasound asked if multiples ran in our family. So this time around, the technician asked the same thing and I thought, ‘Oh, we must be having twins again,’ ” Nia Tolbert, 28, told the news outlet.

But that wasn’t the case. The parents of three boys would soon welcome three baby girls.

Nia, who wanted to surprise her husband in a unique way, gave him a gift bag with a handwritten note that said: “Please accept this gift from me and God.”

That’s when Dad, who thought the gift had a FitBit inside, said he blacked out.

The soon-to-be parents of six told Inside Edition that they have since recovered.

“With any new child, there is an initial shock, but with it being multiples it’s even more so,” Nia Tolbert said. “Our oldest child is excited.”

Follow Monique O. Madan on Twitter: @MoniqueOMadan

More Videos

Watch as Florida police dog takes out drug dealers 1:36

Watch as Florida police dog takes out drug dealers

Pause
Here's how to work around that annoying iPhone bug 0:56

Here's how to work around that annoying iPhone bug

Family of beaten child, 3, seeks justice as accused man weeps in York County courtroom 1:31

Family of beaten child, 3, seeks justice as accused man weeps in York County courtroom

Beaufort experts show us how to shuck an oyster 1:02

Beaufort experts show us how to shuck an oyster

Bluffton Police visit teen battling aggressive cancer 0:47

Bluffton Police visit teen battling aggressive cancer

This hound is the newest member of the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office 0:49

This hound is the newest member of the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office

Check out the newest 'kids' in goat yoga class 1:03

Check out the newest 'kids' in goat yoga class

Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team 0:28

Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team

Southern Charm's Shep gives a noogie at The Boardroom 0:22

Southern Charm's Shep gives a noogie at The Boardroom

Health care provider will consolidate Bluffton facilities to one location 0:29

Health care provider will consolidate Bluffton facilities to one location

  • Toddler saves twin brother from fallen dresser

    A home surveillance video showed a 2-year-old Utah boy trying for almost two minutes to free his twin brother from under a fallen dresser. The boys’ parents posted the video to social media to highlight the importance of securing furniture to make homes childproof.

Toddler saves twin brother from fallen dresser

A home surveillance video showed a 2-year-old Utah boy trying for almost two minutes to free his twin brother from under a fallen dresser. The boys’ parents posted the video to social media to highlight the importance of securing furniture to make homes childproof.

Kayli Shoff via YouTube

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Watch as Florida police dog takes out drug dealers 1:36

Watch as Florida police dog takes out drug dealers

Pause
Here's how to work around that annoying iPhone bug 0:56

Here's how to work around that annoying iPhone bug

Family of beaten child, 3, seeks justice as accused man weeps in York County courtroom 1:31

Family of beaten child, 3, seeks justice as accused man weeps in York County courtroom

Beaufort experts show us how to shuck an oyster 1:02

Beaufort experts show us how to shuck an oyster

Bluffton Police visit teen battling aggressive cancer 0:47

Bluffton Police visit teen battling aggressive cancer

This hound is the newest member of the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office 0:49

This hound is the newest member of the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office

Check out the newest 'kids' in goat yoga class 1:03

Check out the newest 'kids' in goat yoga class

Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team 0:28

Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team

Southern Charm's Shep gives a noogie at The Boardroom 0:22

Southern Charm's Shep gives a noogie at The Boardroom

Health care provider will consolidate Bluffton facilities to one location 0:29

Health care provider will consolidate Bluffton facilities to one location

  • Watch as Florida police dog takes out drug dealers

    Volusia County Sheriff's Office released footage showing the moment two suspects trying to outrun police in Central Florida were taken down by Georgio the dog. Police say the suspects were driving a Camaro with a stolen tag and were carrying heroin, cocaine and about $2,000 in cash between them.

Watch as Florida police dog takes out drug dealers

View More Video