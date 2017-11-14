AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EST

Trump Jr. messaged with WikiLeaks during 2016 campaign
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump's oldest son released a series of private Twitter exchanges between himself and WikiLeaks during and after the 2016 election, including pleas from the website to publicize its leaks.
Donald Trump Jr.'s release of the messages on Twitter came hours after The Atlantic first reported them Monday. In the exchanges — some of them around the time that the website was releasing the stolen emails from Democrat Hillary Clinton's campaign chairman — WikiLeaks praises his father's positive comments about WikiLeaks and asks Trump Jr. to release his father's tax returns to the site.
The revelations are sure to increase calls in Congress to have Trump Jr. testify publicly as part of several committee probes into Russian interference in the 2016 election. And they add a new element to the investigations that have been probing for months whether Trump's campaign colluded in any way with the Russian government.
In an intelligence assessment released last January, the NSA, CIA and FBI concluded that Russian military intelligence provided hacked information from the DNC and "senior Democratic officials" to WikiLeaks. WikiLeaks has denied that Russia was the source of emails it released, including those from Clinton's campaign chairman, John Podesta.
The private messages released by Trump Jr. show him responding to the WikiLeaks account three times, at one point agreeing to "ask around" about a political action committee WikiLeaks had mentioned. He also asked the site about a rumor about an upcoming leak. The messages began in September 2016 and ran through July.
___
Sessions facing Congress amid new Russia probe details
WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Jeff Sessions returns to Capitol Hill on Tuesday amid growing evidence of contacts between Russians and associates of President Donald Trump. And he will be bracing for an onslaught of lawmakers' questions about how much he knew of that outreach during last year's White House campaign.
The appearance before the House Judiciary Committee follows a guilty plea from one Trump campaign aide who served on a foreign policy advisory council that Sessions chaired, as well as statements from another adviser who said he'd advised the then-GOP Alabama senator about an upcoming trip to Russia.
Those details complicate Sessions' effort to downplay knowledge of the campaign's foreign contacts.
Democratic lawmakers already contend the attorney general has not been forthcoming with them and have signaled that questions about the new revelations are likely to dominate what could otherwise have been a routine oversight hearing.
"These facts appear to contradict your sworn testimony on several occasions," Democrats from the committee said in a letter to Sessions last week.
___
Rescuers search debris after Iran-Iraq quake killing 430
SARPOL-E-ZAHAB, Iran (AP) — Rescuers on Tuesday used backhoes and heavy equipment to dig through the debris of buildings toppled by a powerful earthquake on the border between Iran and Iraq, with weeping women crying out to God as aid workers found new bodies.
The grim work began in earnest again at dawn in the Kurdish town of Sarpol-e-Zahab in the western Iranian province of Kermanshah, which appears to be the hardest hit in the magnitude 7.3 earthquake that struck Sunday night.
Both rescuers and local residents alike stood atop the remains of apartment complexes, looking through the rubble. They used heavy blankets to carry away corpses.
The hospital in Sarpol-e-Zahab was heavily damaged, and the army set up field hospitals, although many of the injured were moved to other cities, including Tehran.
The quake also damaged an army garrison and buildings in the border city and killed an unspecified number of soldiers, according to reports.
___
Trump heads home after 'tremendously successful' Asia trip
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — President Donald Trump headed for home Tuesday following an extensive tour of Asia that he said had been "tremendously successful" and had put the world on notice that the "rules have changed" for countries that want to trade with the U.S.
Trump also teased a "major statement" on trade and the trip later this week at the White House, where he is expected to promote congressional Republicans' plan to overhaul the nation's tax code.
As Air Force One rolled down the runway in Manila, Trump told the reporters traveling with him that "it's been a really great 12 days." And on trade, the president said confidently that U.S. trading partners "will be treating us much differently than before."
"I think the fruits of our labor are going to be incredible, whether it's security of our nations, whether it's security of the world or whether it's trade," Trump said.
Trump, who campaigned for office on a promise to tear up multilateral trade agreements that he said have harmed the U.S., insisted during the nearly two-week trip that multibillion-dollar deficits that favor U.S. trading partners will be reduced to zero, and that trade overall must be fair and mutually beneficial.
___
Republicans continue abandoning Moore after new accusations
WASHINGTON (AP) — Roy Moore's support from fellow Republicans is hemorrhaging after a second woman accused the Alabaman of groping her when she was a teenager in the late 1970s, the latest setback to his effort to win an open Senate seat that suddenly seems up for grabs.
"I can tell you without hesitation this is absolutely false," Moore said Monday at an abruptly called news conference in Gallant, Alabama, after the latest allegations were made. "I never did what she said I did. I don't even know the woman."
The former state Supreme Court judge and outspoken Christian conservative spoke after a tearful Beverly Young Nelson, now 56, detailed new allegations to reporters in an emotional appearance in New York.
One night when she was 16, Moore offered to drive her home from her after-school job at a restaurant in Gadsden, Alabama, she said. Moore, a regular customer, instead parked behind the restaurant and locked the door to keep her inside, squeezing her neck while trying to push her head toward his crotch and trying to pull her shirt off, Nelson said.
"I thought that he was going to rape me," she said.
___
'Weinstein Effect' goes global as powerful men confronted
The sexual harassment and assault allegations against Harvey Weinstein that rocked Hollywood and sparked a flurry of allegations in other American industries, as well as the political arena, are reaching far beyond U.S. borders. Emboldened by the women, and men, who have spoken up, the "Weinstein Effect" is rippling across the globe.
Nearly half of the "#metoo" mentions since the movement has been launched have come from outside the U.S., and decades-old accusations have led to the downfall of some of those countries' most powerful men. Here's a look at where the fallout — and the falls — have reverberated most strongly, from the United Kingdom and Israel to India and Peru.
UNITED KINGDOM
In the immediate aftermath of the Harvey Weinstein revelations, the British government led by Prime Minister Theresa May has been rocked by a series of harassment allegations that have led to one high-level resignation — that of Defense Secretary Michael Fallon— and threatened the position of First Secretary of State Damian Green, a vital ally of the prime minister.
The accusations have come from parliamentary researchers, staff and journalists. Some have said the political parties involved failed to take action and actively discouraged victims from going to police. Claims range from unwanted touching — a hand placed on a journalist's knee, for example — to allegations of rape. At least one case involving a legislator has been referred to police for possible prosecution, with the details kept private.
___
Sessions open to idea of Clinton Foundation special counsel
WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Jeff Sessions is leaving open the possibility that a special counsel could be appointed to look into Clinton Foundation dealings and an Obama-era uranium deal, the Justice Department said Monday in responding to concerns from Republican lawmakers.
In a letter to the House Judiciary Committee, which is holding an oversight hearing Tuesday, the Justice Department said Sessions had directed senior federal prosecutors to "evaluate certain issues" raised by Republican lawmakers. President Donald Trump has also repeatedly called for investigations of Democrats.
The prosecutors will report to Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and recommend whether any new investigations should be opened, whether any matters currently under investigation require additional resources and whether it might be necessary to appoint a special counsel to oversee a probe, according to a letter sent to Rep. Robert Goodlatte of Virginia, the Judiciary Committee's Republican chairman.
The letter from Assistant Attorney General Stephen Boyd did not say what specific steps might be taken by the Justice Department to address the lawmakers' concerns, or whether any of the matters Republicans have seized on might already be under investigation by federal authorities.
Any appointment of a new special counsel, particularly in response to calls from members of Congress or from Trump himself, is likely to lead to Democratic complaints about an undue political influence on a department that is supposed to function outside of any partisan sway or demand.
___
Rise in teen suicide, social media coincide; is there link?
CHICAGO (AP) — An increase in suicide rates among U.S. teens occurred at the same time social media use surged and a new analysis suggests there may be a link.
Suicide rates for teens rose between 2010 and 2015 after they had declined for nearly two decades, according to data from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Why the rates went up isn't known.
The study doesn't answer the question, but it suggests that one factor could be rising social media use. Recent teen suicides have been blamed on cyberbullying, and social media posts depicting "perfect" lives may be taking a toll on teens' mental health, researchers say.
"After hours of scrolling through Instagram feeds, I just feel worse about myself because I feel left out," said Caitlin Hearty, a 17-year-old Littleton, Colorado, high school senior who helped organize an offline campaign last month after several local teen suicides.
"No one posts the bad things they're going through," said Chloe Schilling, also 17, who helped with the campaign, in which hundreds of teens agreed not to use the internet or social media for one month.
___
FDA approves first digital ingestion tracking system med
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Food and Drug Administration has approved the first drug in the United States with a digital ingestion tracking system, in an unprecedented move to ensure that patients with mental illness take the medicine prescribed for them.
The drug Abilify MyCite was developed by Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. The drug Abilify was first approved by the FDA in 2002 to treat schizophrenia, and the ingestible sensor, made by Proteus Digital health, was approved for marketing in 2012. The FDA said in a statement Monday that the digitally enhanced medication "works by sending a message from the pill's sensor to a wearable patch."
"Being able to track ingestion of medications prescribed for illness may be useful for some patients," said Dr. Mitchell Mathis, director of the division of Psychiatry Products in the FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research. "The FDA supports the development and use of new technology in prescription drugs and is committed to working with companies to understand how this technology might benefit patients and prescribers."
Green-lighting the new medication, however, came with some caveats. Among them, the FDA said it was important to note that Abilify MyCite's labeling asserts "the ability of the product to improve patient compliance with their treatment regimen has not been shown."
"Abilify MyCite should not be used to track drug ingestion in 'real-time' or during an emergency," the statement said, "because detection may be delayed or may not occur."
___
'A national shame': Local papers react harshly to Italy exit
ROME (AP) — The End. The Apocalypse. A national shame.
Local newspapers spared no words Tuesday in describing four-time champion Italy's failure to qualify for the World Cup for the first time in six decades.
The Gazzetta dello Sport headline read "FINE" — "The End" — in big, block letters, while Turin daily La Stampa wrote "Apocalypse Azzurra."
Rome daily Il Messaggero called it "A national shame," and Rome sports daily Corriere dello Sport said "Everyone out."
After a scoreless draw with Sweden on Monday, Italy lost a qualifying playoff on 1-0 aggregate.
